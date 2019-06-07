Police release surveillance images of suspects in pride banner burning

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released images of two men who stole and later burned two pride banners Monday night in The Grove.

Patrons and staff at the Rehab Bar on Choteau Avenue noticed smoke in the alley behind the business late in the evening. They ran outside to find two rainbow-colored banners torched. The banners read “God Is Stilling Speaking.”

Earlier that night, two similar banners were stolen from Kirkwood United Church of Christ. The pastor there said they’re meant to be a sign welcoming all who wish to worship.

On Friday, police released surveillance images of a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma pickup heading to the bar with the stolen banners in the bed of the truck. The also released a picture of two men standing in the alley, looking down at the banners just before they were lit.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.