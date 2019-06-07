Floodwaters, problems continue to rise for those living along Meramec River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – Floodwaters have yet to crest along the Meramec River. The problems are far from over for folks who work or live the river.

“Too much water is not a good thing,” said Joe Brannan, one of the owners of Brannan’s Marine.

Customers cannot get to Brannan’s business to buy a new boat or have their boat fixed because the business is surrounded by water.

Brannan said they built a sandbag levee but it failed Friday and the repair shop went under.

“This is kind of when we have to make our money this time of the year cause in the winter we don’t do a whole lot,” he said. “So, it’s important for us to be busy this time of year.”

At least two of his business neighbors—a car dealer and heating and cooling company—were also surrounded by river water.

The city of Fenton dumped a big pile of sand and sandbags for anyone to use.

Nearby, World Wide Technology Soccer Park was closed. STLFC’s game against the Chicago Fire on Tuesday was moved to Lindenwood University.

Lois Fehrenbacher, who has lived in Fenton 48 years, was out and about Friday taking photographs of Mother Nature’s force and fury.

“This is history. Show friends and family out of town,” she said.

Fire Chief Bob Dunn and his crews patrol the Saline Valley Fire Protection District every 12 hours when there’s flooding. They’d rather alert folks to get out early instead of being forced to send in boats later and make rescues.

“We’ve been doing this for about 10 years and we really reduced the amount of people that we had to go into boats in subdivisions to get out,” Chief Dunn said.

Fenton is being proactive to try to lessen flood misery and flood costs for taxpayers.

“We’ve been buying out flood-prone properties,” said Mayor Bob Brasses said. “Since 2015, we’ve bought out 14 properties:12 residential and two commercial properties. Those properties are set aside for green space for our citizen for green space and parkland.”