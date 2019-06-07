Cool Down St. Louis honors those who contribute to city’s success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning at the Jewel Box in Forest Park, Heat Up St. Louis and Cool Down St. Louis honored lifetime achievers, legacy award winners, and good neighbors in the St. Louis region.

“A lot of us take for granted we can go into our cool homes and cool off,” said Olympic champion Jackie Joyner Kersee. “But the quality of life shouldn’t be diminished. And having Cool Down St. Louis in the lives of those who are struggling. They don’t want a hand out, they want to be uplifted.”

“Heat Up-Cool Down is a great organization. They’ve helped so many people over the years,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson. “About $3 million we heard to be raised so that goes a long ways.”

There were a number of people present and honored at this board meeting and award ceremony who have contributed to the success of this city.

“Extremely proud and honored to be able to represent Fox 2 and KPLR,” said Kurt Krueger, General Manager of KTVI and KPLR. “We’ve had a long tradition of supporting the community through various organizations. None are better than Heat Up and Cool Down St. Louis.”

Heat Up St. Louis and Cool Down St. Louis is a nonprofit organization that helps senior or physically disabled adults in need of air conditioning, as well as low-income individuals in need utility assistance.

At Friday’s event, a table was set for former board member and civic leader Kim Tucci, who died March 25.

“When he was working on something like Heat Up St. Louis, you’d think that was the only charity he was involved in because he put so much effort into it,” said Francis Slay, former mayor of St. Louis. “There were so many boards and charitable organizations he was involved with each and every one of those.”