No crops mean no profits for farmers during ongoing Midwest flooding

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - The floodwaters have washed away profits for local farmers. One of those farmers, Mike Jones, 72, says this flood is worse than 1993 for a few reasons. Right now, he can only sit, watch and pray that the flood waters covering his St. Charles County farm recede. Right now, he's just trying to keep the water out of his home.

“1993 was bad but I believe this one is worse because it's staying up longer,” explained Jones.

Three to five feet of water sit where corn, soybeans, and wheat should be growing. Jones says between Pike, Lincoln, and St. Charles County he is hearing that at least a $1 billion will be lost in the farming industry. The flood is really hitting his bottom line.

“I think we’re losing a lot of money. Not going to get a crop in this year I believe. I only farm 1,000 acres so it’s probably $450,00-$500,000.

Last year a drought burned up a good deal of farmers’ profits. Now a flood is hammering their bottom line. Many jobs also sit idle. Jones believes much of the flooding could be eliminated if the lock and dams and reservoirs were properly regulated.

“They should have them down going into the spring, especially when they know all the snow we had up north.”

After battling what Jones believes is eight to nine major floods since 1981. He and his family contemplate doing something else but farming is what they know. For now, he says he works, waits, and prays for the water to do down.

“I'm hoping it will drop a couple feet in the next week or so but I would say at least another 4-5 weeks. “

For information on help for farmers dealing with flooding visit https://www.usda.gov/topics/disaster/storms.