New Poplar Street Bridge construction to affect drivers; opening of MLK Bridge delayed

ST LOUIS, Mo. - New construction is getting underway that will soon impact drivers on I-70 in the city and on the Poplar Street Bridge.

Starting Monday, two right lanes of I-55 and I-64 eastbound into Illinois will close so crews can make critical repairs to the surface of the bridge. IDOT said drivers should use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, carpool, or to use the MetroLink.

The bridge work will last for several weeks.

IDOT also announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge downtown that was supposed to reopen in August after a year or work has been delayed. IDOT said it will not open until as late as next year.

Another project about to get underway will impact drivers trying to use I-70 to get out of St. Louis this weekend. MoDOT said you will want to find another way.

Crews will close the westbound lanes to make repairs to the Adelaide Bridge over the interstate Friday night through Monday morning. The work is needed to complete repairs after a truck got stuck under the overpass in May 2018.