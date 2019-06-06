Levee breach in Hardin, Illinois is relieving pressure on St. Louis Riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A levee breach in Hardin, Illinois is relieving some pressure on the St. Louis riverfront.

When the river hits the crest of 45 feet, the river is predicted to remain steady and then start to recede this Sunday. It is important to note it will take days, if not weeks before there a huge drop off of the flood water with the water not expecting to recede into moderate flood stage until June 15.

The flooding in Hardin, Illinois is expected to close Joe Page Bridge that carries traffic from Illinois route 16 and 100 until sometime on Tuesday, June 11.

Meanwhile, the rupturing of that levee is expected to lessen the pressure leaking over to great news for downtown St. Louis. Instead of cresting at 46 feet, the river will now crest one foot below - not much - but again anything is something at this point of indicating that we could be near the ending of rising flood waters.