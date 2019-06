Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - St. Louis Blues fans have been waiting for this moment for so long and on Thursday night, the atmosphere here and around town has been incredible.

Even on nights like this when the Blues are playing in Boston, big crowds around town at places like OB Clark's in Brentwood, where hockey fans watched a lot of games over the years. They've watched this team go from worst to first and standing on the cusp of its first Stanley Cup.

Jeff Bernthal reports.