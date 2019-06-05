× YouTube says it’ll ban accounts that promote Nazism, deny Sandy Hook massacre

YouTube says it will ban supremacist content and remove videos that deny well-documented atrocities, like the Holocaust and the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school.

The move comes as the video service, owned by Google, faces increasing scrutiny for hosting extreme and divisive content.

In a blog post on Wednesday, YouTube said it was prohibiting “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

On Tuesday, however, the company said YouTube videos mocking Carlos Maza, a video producer, for being gay had not violated its policies.

By Donie O’Sullivan, CNN Business