South City resident upset MSD won’t cover claim over truck damaged in flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After hundreds of homes experienced flooding in south St. Louis after a pump station on the River Des Deres was struck by lightning, the Metropolitan Sewer District said it was paying for damages. But now, some residents are upset because they've learned MSD is not covering flooded out cars.

Fox 2/News 11 spoke to Jessica Reich, who said her husband's truck that was parked on the street that was flooded out. She said it smells terrible and now has maggots in it even though they've tried to clean it the best they can. She said she's also concerned all of the flooding caused internal issues with the truck.

Reich said she is not alone and said her neighbors have a vehicle that was destroyed. She told Fox 2/News 11 that originally MSD took her property damage claim and sent someone out to inspect. Then, she said they told her they aren't covering vehicle damages.

MSD told Fox 2/News 11 the flooding to the truck didn't happen because of the pump station failure, but because of what they call "over land flooding," which staff said has nothing to do with the sewer system.

Reich said she filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office and is reaching out to the Better Business Bureau.

MSD said this is why they ask people to become familiar with the "Know your Zone" program so people can learn how to get properly insured.