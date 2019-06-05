Schnucks expands curbside delivery to many St. Louis area stores
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It will soon be easier to shop at some Schnucks stores. The curbside delivery service is now available at 30 stores in Metro St. Louis and four Illinois stores. Rewards customers can also earn points on all delivery orders.
Schnucks says that curbside pick-up customers have their order delivered to their vehicle in the store’s parking lot. To place an order visit schnucksdelivers.com and select the “Pickup” option. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text message with store parking information and a phone number to call upon arrival. When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks employee will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.
There is a $1.99 Instacart fee for customers who are not Schnucks Delivers Express members. Through Sept. 5, 2019, customers can use the code “4Curbside” to waive the Instacart Curbside Pickup fee.
This is a list of stores offering the expanded curbside pick-up option:
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- 19 South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703
Metro St. Louis
- 2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002
- 501 Belt Line Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234
- 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
- 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, Ill. 62226
- 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010
- 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. 63044
- 141 Hilltown Village, Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
- 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Mo. 63304
- 12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141
- 3029 Highway K, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368
- 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131
- 245 East 5th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025
- 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026
- 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033
- 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, Mo. 63136
- 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122
- 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
- 9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, Mo. 63114
- 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117
- 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303
- 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63108
- 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
- 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
- 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017
- 8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119
Evansville, Indiana:
- 4500 West Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, Ind. 47712
- 5000 Washington, Ave., Evansville, Ind. 47715
- 600 East Booneville-New Harmony Road, Evansville, Ind. 47725
- 8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, Ind. 47630