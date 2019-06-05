× Schnucks expands curbside delivery to many St. Louis area stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It will soon be easier to shop at some Schnucks stores. The curbside delivery service is now available at 30 stores in Metro St. Louis and four Illinois stores. Rewards customers can also earn points on all delivery orders.

Schnucks says that curbside pick-up customers have their order delivered to their vehicle in the store’s parking lot. To place an order visit schnucksdelivers.com and select the “Pickup” option. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text message with store parking information and a phone number to call upon arrival. When a customer arrives for pickup, a Schnucks employee will deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.

There is a $1.99 Instacart fee for customers who are not Schnucks Delivers Express members. Through Sept. 5, 2019, customers can use the code “4Curbside” to waive the Instacart Curbside Pickup fee.

This is a list of stores offering the expanded curbside pick-up option: