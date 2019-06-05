Monroe County uses cave to keep sandbagging operation running smoothly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALMEYER, IL - Sandbagging operations in Valmeyer were not slowed down by evening storms on Wednesday. The Monroe County EMA has a highly organized sandbagging operation inside a cave. Volunteers fill sandbags that are stacked then hauled away to the areas where they are needed.

“This is a controlled environment,” said Monroe County EMA Assistant Director Kevin Scheibe. He said the controlled environment helps protect the integrity of sandbags that may not be used.

Anyone wanting to help sandbag should show up at the Valmeyer School located at 300 South Cedar Buff Drive on Thursday between the hours of 9am – 1pm or 5pm – 9pm. A shuttle bus takes volunteers to the sandbagging operation.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R) Waterloo was among the volunteers on Wednesday. He praised the emergency response on both the local and state level.

“We are blessed here in Monroe County where we have a great emergency response team and law enforcement assistance from all over the state,” said Schrimpf. “The State of Illinois and Gov. Pritzker his administration has done a good job, they’ve been very responsive.”