Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDFIELD, Mo. - More rain in the forecast keeps adding to the flooding and pushing the Mississippi River crest higher.

The river is expected to crest in Winfield sometime Tuesday at 38.6 feet, 12 feet above flood stage. That’s within one foot of the highest levels recorded at Winfield by the National Weather Service since it began documenting floods in the 1700s, and the great flood of '93.