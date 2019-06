ST. LOUIS – The traditional midday lunch break may have gone by the wayside and millennials want it back.

A new study suggests younger workers would like more regular, fulfilling lunch breaks, but worry they’ll be judged by their co-workers.

The survey shows many millennials fear being perceived as lazy if they take a lunch break.

The irony, it’s millennial-aged bosses who are more likely to stigmatize the lunch break.

They reported perceiving employees who take the break as less hard-working.