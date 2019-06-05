IHOP’s introduces new ‘Big IHOP Pancake Burger’

ST. LOUIS – The International House Of Pancakes is playing with names again.

On Monday, the restaurant unveiled its newest line-up of “pancakes” (burgers), including the Big IHOP Pancake Burger, which itself contains an actual pancake.

Here are IHOP’s newest “pancakes.”

The trio is listed on the menu as the Big I-Hop Pancake, the Garlic Butter Pancake, and the Loaded Philly Pancake, they look like burgers.

IHop says they are called pancakes to show, “it takes its burgers as seriously as it takes its pancakes.”

Last year i-hop created a lot of buzz when it changed its name from International House of Pancakes to International House of Burgers.