Ballwin Days celebrations ‘Bleed Blue’ ahead of Game 5

ST. LOUIS – Our St. Louis Blues are in Boston preparing for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Blues fever continues to sweep across the area as fans gear up for Thursday’s game.

From the city to the suburbs, St. Louis is bleeding blue. Support for the Blues could be seen Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

“We brought down a bunch of Blues hats and t-shirts and memorabilia for our responders in St. Louis so they can celebrate the Blues while they're working,” said Matt Morgan, operations manager at Academy Sports in Manchester.

In north St. Louis at fire department headquarters, donations from the Academy Sports store was well received amongst these firefighters.

“We brought those Western Conference t-shirts, Blues hats, pennants, key rings, and lanyards,” said Morgan.

Meanwhile, the Blues are on the minds of the city of Ballwin as they prepare for their Ballwin Days Thursday through Sunday.

“We're actually in luck because this weekend is our annual Ballwin Days festival, a four-day festival with carnival rides, drinks, and a lot of fun. So, Thursday is our soft opening so we thought let's just use that space in our parks to bring the community together,” said Kennedy Robinson, marketing and communications specialist for the city of Ballwin.

Whether it's watching inside the Enterprise Center, projected in West County at a carnival, or in a firehouse, this team is bringing this town together.

“Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, but we will be selling drinks as well. It will be carnival food and rides, so it will be a really fun time,” said Robinson.