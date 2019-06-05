× Anheuser House in Kimmswick surrounded by floodwaters

KIMMSWICK, MO – The Anheuser House in Kimmswick Missouri has been surrounded by the floodwaters of the Mississippi River. The house was part of the Anheuser family originally owned by Eberhard Anheuser, the founder of E. Anheuser Brewing Company.

The home was last lived in by Mabel-Ruth and Frederick Anheuser, and was gifted to the City of Kimmswick following their passing. The 23-acre park is now a tourist attraction, used for events and weddings.

A collection of Anheuser family heirlooms, antiques, portraits, and a family library resided in the house.