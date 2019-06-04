Volunteers sandbagging in Jefferson County to save homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARNHART, MO - Sandbaggers were making somewhat of an unusual request in Barnhart. Dark clouds packing more rain rolled through Tuesday night. It was the last thing sandbaggers needed. The volunteers have been working on Highway M just east of Interstate 55. They ran out of sand early in the evening. They need more, as well as donations of boxes, cartons or plastic tubs, “So people can get their stuff out, we just want to get it out. The water’s coming up. It’s bad,” said Volunteer Danielle Jones, Volunteer.

People have come from across the area to help. Bonnie Nichols is from St. Charles and she was inspired by a photo to come and pitch in, “These small communities need help. The first picture I got this morning there was four people out here and two were kids. As soon as we can rally some people it’s time to come down and help,” said Nichols.

Mary Ditter’s fireworks stand was flooded, but she wasn’t worried, she’s a flood veteran. Ditter said, “I’ve been here 33 years well be back June 20th, maybe a day or two late but we'll be open.”

A few homes in a wooded area have four inches of water inside. Houses close to Highway M were still dry and they were hoping to keep them that way. It’s a community where people are quick to offer a helping hand, “If your house were flooded you’d probably want help to that’s what you do we’re neighbors,” said Steve Weber, Volunteer.