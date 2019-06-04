Flooding forces residents in South County apartment complex to evacuate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Those living near river communities do not want to hear, more rain is on the way. Flood waters have already prompted evacuations near the River Des Peres.

The Cedar Creek Lodge Apartments is on the south side of the River Des Peres.

The front entrance has been closed and flooded.

Some cars are surrounded by water. Some of the residents who live in the apartments complex were being evacuated on Tuesday as authorities prepare for a near historic crest.

St. Louis County Police and firefighters knocked on doors encouraging residents to leave their homes.

“It's continuing to rise down here risk of it getting into buildings. The water is not going to start going down yet. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. We want to make sure everyone in this area is safe, said Emergency Management Specialist Tracy Panus.

Throughout the day residents have been packing up, carrying their personal items to leave the complex hoping they will able to return when the water recedes

Authorities say a nearby creek that runs into the River Des Peres is backing up with no place to go. Residents say they will continue to monitor the river levels and forecast

St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management is providing transportation and temporary shelter at the Kennedy Rec Plex to residents who are being evacuated.

Authorities say the water levels here could reach the lower levels of the building sometime Tuesday night.