Driver escapes vehicle submerged in River Des Peres water

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. – A driver was able to escape after their car ended up submerged in the River Des Peres Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews and the St. Louis Fire Departement responded to the incident around 7:25 a.m. at Loughborough Avenue.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the area where no vehicle visible in the water; however tire tracks could be seen in the grass leading down into the river.

According to police, the vehicle hit a pole and then went into the river. The driver was able to get out before the car was completely submerged.

No further details have been released at this time.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.