Curfew set in place for areas affected by flooding in Monroe County IL

MONROE COUNTY, IL – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department will start enforcing a curfew Wednesday, June 5th, from 7 p.m. to 7.a.m. in areas affected by flooding. The department will also be checking passes issued by the Valmeyer Village Hall for residents that live in the affected areas.

The passes will allow residents in the area to access the restricted area to reach their homes and remove items. People assisting residents will need the name and address of the person(s) they are helping in order to access the area.

Any vehicle left in the restricted area will be checked by sheriff’s deputies.