County Executive Sam Page seeks $2.7m for police body and in-car cameras

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to ask the County Council to approve funding for police body cameras and in-car cameras June 4.

He will ask the County Council for about $ 2.7 million dollars to pay for cameras, and all the related hardware, software and data storage. He says the money will come from Proposition P funds. Page, also says the cameras are essential to improving the community and police relations in the region.

Tuesday, Page is also expected to issue an executive order banning reliance on salary history for new county hires. The goal is to ensure fair wages for women and minorities in St. Louis hiring process.