Angie’s Angels ecstatic over DNA leading police to possible suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO - People across the St. Louis area are reacting to the new developments in the 25-year-old murder of a young girl. Three local mothers joined together a few years ago and vowed they would not rest until they got some answers.

It seems that day has finally arrived.

"I jumped up and down, and I said, 'Good, let's go get this monster,'" said Trisha Trout.

Trout, Debbie Klingler, and Amy Bittner met while working towards a common goal: fighting for answers and justice for a 9-year-old girl from St. Ann who was abducted and brutally murdered. Recently, law enforcement got a hit on a DNA match, bringing them closer than ever to the truth.

The women founded the Facebook group "Angie Housman's Angels for Justice" to keep people talking. They said they have spent countless hours searching through "thousands" of leads.

Klingler said the women contacted multiple law enforcement agencies, television shows, podcasts, and other organizations hoping to get some help solving the case. "We never gave up, ever," she said.

"We've worked really hard, and we've done it all for (Housman)," said Bittner.

The women never met Housman, but they never forgot what happened to her more than 25 years ago. They all said they felt connected to her case and compelled to help find answers.

Klingler said she met Housman's mother, Diane Bone, a month after Housman's death.

"Her face, the shell of a human, never left me," said Klingler.

Bone died in 2016. Trout said they increased their efforts to find answers after Bone's death.

"(Bone) fought so hard, and up until the day she died, for answers and did not get them, and that really just sat with all of us as mothers," said Trout.

A tree and memorial plaque stand at Buder Elementary School in St. Ann where Housman attended.