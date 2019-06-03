South City manufacturing plant builds flood wall to protect against River Des Peres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis has built flood walls at low points along River Des Peres to protect nearby communities from the rising waters. One company has learned from past flooding events and built another layer of protection between it and the potential floodwaters.

Crews a food ingredients manufacturer, ICL, spent four days building a flood wall at its Carondelet plant at Germania Street and Alabama Avenue. Plant manager Bryce Tinker said the company has been around since 1876, so it has seen flooding like this before, "93 was very memorable," said Tinker. "The floodwaters did make it into the plant and caused us to shut down, and we had damage to our office buildings."

City workers have put up more than 8,000 feet of sandbags, which they expect to hold up to the latest crest predictions.

Tinker said ICL is confident in the city's efforts to protect the plant, but they did not want to take any chances with the rapidly rising river, so the company spent four days building its own wall two feet taller than the city's.

"It's about 900 feet long," said Tinker. "It's about 9,000 tons of gravel rock wrapped in plastic."

Residents at the Southwest Crossing apartment complex just west of ICL said they have watched the River Des Peres rising. They said water began pooling on Germania Street Sunday (June 2).

"It was just a little puddle (Sunday), but now it's a lot, so it's pretty scary," Robin Phillips said to Fox 2 on Monday (June 3).

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 46 feet near the Eads Bridge, 16 feet above flood stage.