ST. LOUIS - Rising flood waters continue to threaten homes, and farmland on both sides of the river, with such widespread flooding, officials in St. Louis city and county are preparing for the near historic crest.

The City of St. Louis shut down traffic at the Alabama bridge over the River Des Peres by building a floodwall. Crews noticed little seepage from the wall Monday afternoon saying this is normal and set crews to re-enforce the floodwall.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox was over the River Des Peres and the Alabama bridge this afternoon.

The city says it has been focused on preventing the river from flooding nearby homes.

Crews spent hours filling eight thousand feet of sandbags in the area to build a floodwall.

They hope all of this will prevent another scene like the one in 1993 when floodwaters burst through the food protection in this area.

Just south of the floodwall in south St. Louis County.

It’s a race against the clock as crews are sandbagging near the River City Casino Boulevard.

Some roads are covered near the Lemay Ferry Park baseball fields.

Both city and county leaders are doing what they can as they wait for the river to crest.

Crews are working to build a 48-foot floodwall.

They say everything is under control at this point.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is advising individuals and cleanup groups to stay out of floodwater, including the impacted areas of River Des Peres, until further notice. City officials will send out a notification when the river recedes to a level safe enough to begin cleanup efforts, “floodwaters contain many things that may be harmful to health. Hazardous waste, other contaminants, snakes, rodents and debris that cannot be seen may be lurking in the water,” said Dr. Echols, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis.