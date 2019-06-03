Nutwood levee in Hardin IL overtopped

HARDIN, IL – Monday evening Calhoun County IL reported the Nutwood Levee in the county was being overtopped by the Illinois River. The additional flooding is expected to close the Joe Page Bridge that carries traffic from IL Route 16 and 100 sometime Monday night.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis ® visit the Hardin area to talk with residents, government officials and thank volunteers for their efforts in holding back the river’s floodwaters. He told residents and officials about the funding to combat the flooding and reconstruction after the flooding recedes,

“One of the most important roles of the federal government is to help our communities when disaster strikes,” said Davis. “I have fought constantly for the federal government to do more in states like Illinois. This bill includes funding that will help the Army Corps repair and improve the levee system along the Mississippi Illinois Rivers to hopefully minimize flooding in the future. Our locks and dam system is aging and we must keep up or our communities will suffer the consequences.”

Disaster provisions for Illinois

$575 Million to rehabilitate and repair damaged Corps of Engineers projects along the Mississippi River and its Tributaries.

$1 Billion for “Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies” for expenses incurred by the Corps of Engineers to prepare for flooding and to support emergency operations and repairs.