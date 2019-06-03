Man found shot in head, investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach, officers arrived on scene around 6:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, a 27-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.