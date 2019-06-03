× Job Seekers: Congressman Lacy Clay hosting job fair to fill more than 1,000 positions

ST. LOUIS – The 14th Annual Career Fair hosted by Congressman Lacy Clay will take place Monday, June 3.

The career fair is from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Harris-Stowe’s Emerson Physical Education and Performing Arts Center on Laclede Avenue.

More than 100 employers including BJC, SSM Health, The Boeing Company, the NGA will be in the building looking to fill more than 1,000 openings.

Thousands of job seekers attend each year and this is noted to be the largest free job fair in St. Louis.