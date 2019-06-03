× Husband charged after woman falls to her death from St. Louis parking garage

ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man is facing a domestic assault charge in connection with his wife’s death at a downtown St. Louis parking garage.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of S. Broadway around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 after a woman was found dead on a garage ramp. When police arrived, they found Bradley Jenkins straddling the woman’s body.

Jenkins said he and the woman, identified as Allissa Martin, were married May 22 in Las Vegas. Both were employees with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police said the searched the parking garage and found Martin’s cellphone on the seventh floor of the structure above where her body was discovered. The phone’s video recording mode had been activated.

When played back, police said the video showed Martin pointing the camera toward herself then toward Jenkins. They were arguing. During the recording, Martin can be heard yelling for Jenkins to quit punching her. The phone is then dropped but continued to record. Shortly after, police said you can hear Martin scream as she falls from the parking garage, as well as the sound of her hitting the ramp below.

Jenkins was charged with third-degree domestic assault. The investigation is ongoing and prosecutors may still charge Jenkins with homicide following the completion of an autopsy.