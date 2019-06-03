Fire destroys Salina’s Market in Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK -Crews battled a fully-involved fire at the Salina's Market grocery store in Washington Park Monday morning.

The building is located in the 4700 block of Caseyville Ave.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Heavy fire and smoke were showing from the building when crews arrived.

Police said it appears no one was in the store at the time of the fire. The extent of the damage is not known. The cause is under investigation.

Information is still coming into our newsroom.

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.