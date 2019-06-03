Fatal shooting investigation underway in Hillsdale

ST. LOUIS - A deadly weekend of gun violence in our area continued Sunday night.

A man was shot and killed between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Crescent Avenue near Bailey Place in Hillsdale.

According to police, neighbors heard gunshots and went outside to find the victim.

When authorities arrived, he was produced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000

