Disabled woman frustrated over van being stolen

NORTHWOODS, Mo. - A 91-year-old woman said she is frustrated after somebody stole her wheelchair accessible van her family owns for her to get around. Rebbie Lowery said she uses a wheelchair and can't get to church or doctor's appointments without the van.

Her granddaughter, Lakisha Elkins, said someone stole the van outside of her Northwoods home on Friday morning. She said it happened near the intersection of Daiber and Begg. She said she keeps an extra set of keys for the van in her vehicle and somebody entered her vehicle and made off with the van keys, then stole the van.

Elkins said the van was spotted on Monday in St. Louis near the intersection of Riverview and McLaron. She said by the time she arrived it was gone.

The van has Missouri license plate number PR4 V6K. If you have information call The Northwoods Police Department.