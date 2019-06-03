Co-founders of Philly bar where ‘Gloria’ craze began travel to St. Louis for Game 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Play “Gloria.” The 2019 St. Louis Blues’ anthem has an origin story all its own. The bar where the tradition began has become a temporary Blues watch party hot spot in Philadelphia.

The co-founders of The Jack’s NYB traveled from Philly to St. Louis to watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in person Monday night.

Scotsman Coin and Jewelry arranged for the co-founders of The Jack’s to come to town.

Gerald Foschini, one of the club’s co-founders, said some Blues players came into the bar on Sunday, January 6 on an off-day to watch NFL games and eat cheesesteaks. He said the Laura Branigan hit played on the jukebox and the rest, as they say, was history.