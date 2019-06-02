You Paid For It: Alderman split over money being spent on Circuit Attorney Gardner’s legal bills

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Aldermen split on whether Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is wasting money on out of town lawyers for her legal defense. A grand jury and special prosecutor are looking at whether a person she hired to investigate then Governor Eric Greitens, lied.

While Alderman Tom Oldenburg is questioning Gardner’s expense for lawyers, Alderwoman Sharon Tyus is defending Gardner saying she’s under intense scrutiny because she’s the city’s first African-American Circuit Attorney.

