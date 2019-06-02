× Woman found stabbed to death in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. – A female victim was found collapsed at 1620 Smizer Mill Road Saturday close to 7 p.m.

The woman, who appeared to be in her late 20s, suffered from apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that a male suspect, in his late 30s, left the victim there and then went to a residence in the 1800 block of Gravois Road in Jefferson County and stabbed himself.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 37-year-old Robert Ward with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. He is being held on a $300,000 cash only bond. Ward is still at the hospital due to self-inflicted injuries.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.