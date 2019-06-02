× St. Charles man charged with murder of cousin

ST. CHARLES, MO – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 27-year-old Lamont Lacombe with the murder of his cousin John Lacombe, 26, of St. Charles. Police say the two got into a dispute over personal belonging and debt for $45. It’s alleged that Lamont Lacombe shot his cousin John in the 2500 block of Chesstal Street in St. Charles around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers called the scene found John Lacombe in street suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police tell Fox2/News 11 that a handgun was recovered at the scene and that Lamont Lacombe confessed to the shooting after being taken into custody at the scene.

Lamont is charged with murder 2nd degree and is being held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bail.