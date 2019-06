× Rollover accident on I-44 closes eastbound lanes for several hours

Horrible crash on Interstate 44 in Oak Grove Village, Missouri…. pic.twitter.com/33kHaD7iUS — David Chasanov (@DChasanovKOLR10) June 3, 2019

SULLIVAN, MO – A rollover accident on I-44 near Sullivan Missouri Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. shut down the eastbound lanes for several hours. The accident injured several people who were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

The interstate was reopened late this evening.

An investigation is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.