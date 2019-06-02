Overtopped levee breaches in Lincoln County

WINFIELD, MO – The Pin Oaks levee east of Winfield Missouri has been breached. Water started overtopping the levee late Saturday night just after midnight. Sunday afternoon just past 4 p.m., the levee breached near the East Winfield subdivision off Highway 79.

Residents in the area had been warned by authorities over the last couple of weeks about the condition of the levees in the area due to pressure on the levees from the increasing floodwaters from creeks and the Mississippi River.

Jim Sharp, the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director told Fox 2/News 11, that the breach is affecting the rural part of the county east of Highway 79 and about 50 homes with a little over 100 residents. He expects the neighborhood to be inundated by water between 630 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Residents in the area have been voluntarily evacuating since Saturday night.