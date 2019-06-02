Flood wall gives way in Alton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Il. - Some people living in Alton just can`t catch seem to catch a break with flood waters and levee breaches.While water is cresting in some areas in Alton the water is still on the rise.

A flood wall put in place by Avert Millis gave way last night on State Street and Broadway.The area was dry Saturday but on Sunday it was a different story.Officials say this is a set back.

On Sunday employees can be seen in boats instead of work trucks.

The city of Alton flood wall is holding up the City of Alton is doing the best they can to prevent more flooding. City workers have set out concrete blocks to build up the flood wall and city leaders say their flood wall will hold up when the river crests later this week.

In some parts of Alton, breaches sent residents in the area to grab those last few items before having to make a move to higher grounds. As they left, many were just hoping they could come back to items within their homes that are salvageable.

Residents say battling flood waters isn`t new in Alton, but this year just seems a bit different