Police are investigating homicide in St. Ann

ST. Louis, Mo. - St. Ann Police are investigating homicide near the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel early Saturday morning.

A man was shot multiple times at the Pear Tree Apartments in St. Ann at 4616 Country Lane. The apartment is just south of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

As the man attempted to drive away from the scene, he fell out of his car near the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel and his car crashed into a pole.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our news room. No further information was immediately available and there are no suspects at this time. More details will be posted as this story develops.