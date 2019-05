× Yadier Molina placed on 10-day injured list for thumb injury

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that Yadier Molina has been placed on the 10-day injured list for a right thumb tendon strain.

Rookie catcher Andrew Knizner was added to the Cardinals active roster for Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner’s contract was purchased from the Memphis Redbirds (AAA).