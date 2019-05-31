Weather Kid of the Week: Legacy Jackson

Posted 5:03 pm, May 31, 2019

Legacy Jackson

ST. LOUIS - Legacy Jackson is a fourth-grader at New City School in St. Louis. According to her mother, Legacy loves learning about science and the weather. She is also a girl scout, published author, AND a founder of a community service organization, Legacy Jackson is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

