ST. LOUIS - Legacy Jackson is a fourth-grader at New City School in St. Louis. According to her mother, Legacy loves learning about science and the weather. She is also a girl scout, published author, AND a founder of a community service organization, Legacy Jackson is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Legacy Jackson
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Blake Lane
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Jake Lowery
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Sarah Taylor
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kaliyah Allen
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kylee Million
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Austin Coleman
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Beau Jean Belz
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Greyson Schaaf
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Matthew Tate
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hallee Inman
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Freddie Garris III
-
Cold weather doesn’t stop community leaders and residents from honoring Dr. Martin Luther King
-
Battle against mosquitoes already underway across St. Louis