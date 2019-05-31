Touring the flooded bi-state region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Bommarito Automotive SkyFox toured the greater St. Louis area Friday morning, providing us with an aerial view to show just how serious the flooding is and how it’s affecting everything and everyone in its path.

In St. Louis, the Mississippi River is at or nearing historic river levels. It’s not hard to tell that water is so much higher than normal downtown.

Several planes at Smartt Field Airport in St. Charles County were parked as far away from the floodwater as possible. However, a few planes were stuck in the water.

Levees have been overtopped in West Alton, as well. Nothing is really safe when the floodwaters start to roll in.

In the Hartford, Illinois area, lots of farms are under water. Just remarkable shots of how the water has taken over.

The Loading Dock restaurant in Grafton is under water now. The owners are taking items from the facility outside and bringing them to higher, dryer land in an effort to save what they can.

Raging Rivers Water Park was scheduled to open last week—and then Saturday, June 1—but now the opening has been postponed indefinitely due to flood concerns.

And the inmates at Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center are filling sandbags which are being used to help fight the floodwaters.