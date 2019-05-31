Thousands of Blues, Cardinals fans converge on downtown this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Whether fans are "Bleeding Blue" or sporting Cardinal red, downtown St. Louis is the place to be this weekend. There is a heated face-off happening at Busch Stadium and the Stanley Cup Final continues at Enterprise Center.

There is action planned all day Saturday leading up to both games.

Ballpark Village will open its doors at 11 a.m. and expand the party into its northeast parking lot at 2 p.m. Join Fox 2 and News 11 for the "We Want the Cup" watch party at Ballpark Village beginning at 5 p.m.

Storms are expected to hit downtown late Saturday afternoon and may include damaging wind and hail.

The parking garage for Enterprise Center is already sold out and the city expects nearby parking lots will fill up quickly.

Drivers should be aware of several lane and road closures this weekend. The two westbound lanes of Clark Avenue between 14th Street and 16th Street will be closed and driving will be restricted to one westbound lane and one eastbound lane for all traffic.

Street closures include:

Market Street between Tucker & 14th Street

Chestnut between Tucker & 15th Street

13th Street between Pine & Market

Kauffman Park & Poelker Park

In addition, on all game days beginning two hours before game time, during the game and one hour after the game, all lanes of 14th Street between Clark Street and Market Street will be closed.

Metro will have extra security throughout the weekend and will add extra trains if needed.

The Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs at 6:15 p.m. The puck drops for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Boston Bruins beginning at 7 p.m.