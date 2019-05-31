× Suspect arrested, charged in MetroLink killing

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on a MetroLink train last week.

The shooting took place May 22 around 11:45 a.m. at the St. Charles Rock Road station.

According to St. Louis County police, Isaiah Liddell got into an argument with Omar Martin while the two men were riding on the eastbound train. The argument turned physical and Liddell allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Martin once in the abdomen.

Liddell got off the train and tossed the gun in some bushes. Several witnesses helped identify the suspect for police. Liddell was arrested Friday, May 31.

Meanwhile, Martin was rushed to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Martin’s family said the shooter accused Omar of owing him money. His family said that was not true. Police said the two men did not know each other.

Liddell was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.