ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Chief of Staff to former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleads guilty. William Miller pleads guilty to one count of aiding and abetting honest services wire fraud/bribery.

Sentencing will be on Friday, September 6th. He could get up to 20-years in prison and fined $200,000.

Stenger pleaded guilty in early May to the same charges, for taking campaign contributions in exchange for actions that benefited donors. Stenger faces three to four years in prison.