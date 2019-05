Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - St. Luke's Hospital is celebrating its newborns born on Blues' game days with all babies decked out in "Let's Go Blues" onesie.

Among them, is Baby girl, Elliot, she was born just seconds before the Blues won Game 2.

Get this: all three of her siblings were also born on Blues' game days and all wins!

Being a good luck charm is in her genes!