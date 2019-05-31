PICTURES: Pointfest 2019 – part 2

The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre was rocking’ on Saturday, May 25 with the Annual Pointfest. Thousands of alternative music fans sweated along with their favorite bands during the day-long, outdoor music festival produced by radio station KPNT. This year’s line up featured dozens of performers including popular alternative and hard rock groups Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, and Fuel along with local favorites Greek Fire and Bob Kuban Band.