Parson reflects on his first year in the governor’s office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Saturday marks one year since Eric Grietens resigned and Mike Parson took over.

Republicans and Democrats agree that Parson helped heal wounds, lessened political gridlock, and moved the state forward.

“You've got to be willing to work and to give and take a little bit in the legislative process to work and get results and that’s what we did and had so much success,” Parson said.

The governor has had his fair share of legislative successes. He’s most proud of workforce development pieces, helping people get in the job market with better skills for better jobs, and he cites the Wentzville GM Assembly Plant as an example.

“Trying to track General Motors, the billion-dollar investment coming in,” he said. “How do you bring business to Missouri and that people have skills they need to stay here?”

Parson says getting an infrastructure bill was a major goal—$300 million allotted for bridge repairs across the state—which he maintains is a major public safety issue.

We asked Gov. Parson if he feels like his stance on abortion has caused too much controversy. He says he doesn’t see things that way and says he has good friends who disagree with him on the topic. Parson says his friends know how much he loves this state and how hard he is working for it.

“I see this state has so much opportunity to do better and to meet that challenge is what drives me to work somedays. I ask what can I do to get business here?” Parson said.

As far as the Better Together Initiative, which fell apart in recent months, Parson said it is a conversation that should be continued. He wants to do more in the rehabilitation of those incarcerated so that when they get out of prisons they don’t become repeat offenders.

Parson believes it will take some help from the state to get that security issue under control.

The governor says recent tornados and heavy flooding has put Missouri between a rock and hard place but the state is helping where needed.

He also discussed potential re-election plans.

“Now that a year’s over. I felt like I tried to do the right thing for the people of Missouri. I hope they realize that,” Parson said. “As far as running for governor, that decision will come in the near future.”

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Governor Parson has raised approximately $3 million in campaign funds.