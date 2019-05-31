Dollar Tree items will soon cost you more than $1

ST. LOUS -  Dollar Tree shoppers you better start checking price tags or you may end up spending more than you planned.

The only major dollar-store chain to stay true to its one dollar promise could be raising some prices.

The retailer quietly tested a new Dollar Tree Plus collection, a selection of items that cost more than a dollar.  The idea is rolling out to more than a hundred stores.

Analysts and shareholders have recently pushed the dollar tree to raise prices, calling the chain one of the most vulnerable to tariffs imposed by President Trump.

