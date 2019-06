× Accident on I-64 at Spoede leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

FRONTENAC, Mo. – At least one person was killed Friday evening in an accident on eastbound Interstate 64 in west St. Louis County.

The accident took place just after 7:50 p.m. past Spoede Road.

Several lanes of traffic were closed at Spoede while the Missouri State Highway Patrol could investigate the cause of the crash.

As many as six people were injured. Authorities have not identified the deceased accident victim.